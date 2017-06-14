Santander mortgage review

Find out how Santander fared in key areas such as customer service and value for money in our mortgage satisfaction survey.

Santander's mortgage customers have given it a score of 61%, placing it 14th (just below halfway down) in our mortgage comparison table.

It achieves middle-of-the-road scores for its service and value for money, but customers have marked it down for value for money and flexibility.

Santander mortgage highlights

Its deals allow you to make overpayments

Competitive for fixed and tracker deals

Some competitive deals for borrowers with small deposits

Santander mortgage satisfaction scorecard Customer service Application process Value for money Keeping you well informed Clarity of statements Transparency of charges Query and complaint handling Ability to over and underpay mortgage Table notes:

What Santander's mortgage customers say about it

'Easy to apply, simple and quick decision.'

'Appalling customer service. Lies and more lies, even when caught out time and time again.'

'Good cashback. No hassle.'

'Customer service is very poor. Never hear from them apart from once a year.'

'Good communication. Fair interest rate.'

'Didn't explain the interest I would pay in first five years and how it affected the rest of the term.'

'Clarity, speed and effectiveness of the staff.'

'Customer service generally OK, and mortgage is reasonably flexible. I would like the option to overpay more than once a year.'

'Everything was so easy.'

'Had no problems but could probably get a better interest rate elsewhere.'

'I have a hassle-free relationship with Santander - the product they provide me with effectively meets my needs and they leave me alone.'

'They are OK. They don't go the extra mile so I can't rate them any higher.'