Mortgage lender reviews

Santander mortgage review

By Dean Sobers

Article 13 of 16

Find out how Santander fared in key areas such as customer service and value for money in our mortgage satisfaction survey.

Santander's mortgage customers have given it a score of 61%, placing it 14th (just below halfway down) in our mortgage comparison table.

Santander

Customer score

14th out of 23 mortgage lenders

 %
 


It achieves middle-of-the-road scores for its service and value for money, but customers have marked it down for value for money and flexibility.

Santander mortgage highlights

  • Its deals allow you to make overpayments
  • Competitive for fixed and tracker deals
  • Some competitive deals for borrowers with small deposits

For impartial, personal advice on the best mortgage for you, call Which? Mortgage Advisers on 0808 252 7987.

Santander mortgage satisfaction scorecard
Customer service  
Application process  
Value for money  
Keeping you well informed  
Clarity of statements  
Transparency of charges  
Query and complaint handling  
Ability to over and underpay mortgage  
Table notes:
Star ratings out of five show levels of satisfaction for each category. Where no stars are showing, it means we could not get a large enough sample size to rate this aspect of the service.

What Santander's mortgage customers say about it

'Easy to apply, simple and quick decision.'

'Appalling customer service. Lies and more lies, even when caught out time and time again.'

'Good cashback. No hassle.'

'Customer service is very poor. Never hear from them apart from once a year.'

'Good communication. Fair interest rate.'

'Didn't explain the interest I would pay in first five years and how it affected the rest of the term.'

'Clarity, speed and effectiveness of the staff.'

'Customer service generally OK, and mortgage is reasonably flexible. I would like the option to overpay more than once a year.'

'Everything was so easy.'

'Had no problems but could probably get a better interest rate elsewhere.'

'I have a hassle-free relationship with Santander - the product they provide me with effectively meets my needs and they leave me alone.'

'They are OK. They don't go the extra mile so I can't rate them any higher.'

  • Last updated: February 2017
  • Updated by: Dean Sobers
Your home may be repossessed if you do not keep up repayments on your mortgage.

