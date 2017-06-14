Discount mortgages

A discount mortgage deal is set below a lender's standard variable rate (SVR), but watch out for the risks involved.



What is a discount mortgage?

A discount mortgage is a type of variable-rate mortgage. The term 'discount' is used because the interest rate is set at a certain 'discount' below the lender's standard variable rate (SVR) for a set period of time.

For example, if a lender has an SVR of 5% and the discount is 1%, the rate you’ll pay will be 4%. And if the SVR is raised to 6%, your discount rate will also rise – in this case to 5%.

Just 4% of mortgage customers we surveyed in April 2016 were on a discount deal. These deals typically last between two and five years. When your discount mortgage deal comes to an end, your lender will usually transfer you automatically onto its SVR.

Discount mortgage pros

You can be sure that your rate will always remain below your lender's SVR for the length of the deal.

In certain economic circumstances (for example, when SVRs are generally low as a result of a low base rate) this may mean that your discount mortgage deal has a very low rate of interest.

2.74%Average discount rate - March 2017

Note: This figure is the average initial rate of all discount rate mortgages on the market at the time of writing.

Discount mortgage cons