Conveyancing in Scotland

Find out how the Scottish conveyancing system works, including what your solicitor is responsible for and how to complain if you're dissatisfied with their work.

On Scottish property transactions, solicitors carry out the conveyancing work to make sure ownership of the property is transferred correctly. Licensed conveyancers can also do the work, but there aren’t many practising in Scotland.

This guide gives an overview of how things work, but for more detail visit our full guide to conveyancing in Scotland

Property solicitors' responsibilities in Scotland

Under the Scottish property system, the solicitor has different responsibilities from solicitors in other areas of the UK.

If you're buying a house in Scotland, your solicitor will do the following things:

Explain the home report to you

Pass on your offer to the seller's solicitor

Draw up the contract for the purchase

Check that any alterations have been done with the necessary planning permission

All solicitors must belong to the Law Society of Scotland (LSS) and must follow strict regulations on their conduct. For example, the same solicitor can’t act for both the vendor and the buyer of the same property.

Solicitors should give you a terms of business engagement letter when you instruct them. This sets out what work they’ll do for you and how much it will cost.

How to complain about a solicitor dealing with property

If your solicitor gives you poor service when you are buying or selling a house, you should begin by complaining to the firm itself.

If this doesn't resolve your complaint to your satisfaction, you should contact the Scottish Legal Complaints Commission (SLCC), which is designed to be a one-stop shop for all complaints about legal services in Scotland.