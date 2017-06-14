Land and Buildings Transaction Tax (LBTT)

Find out the current rates of LBTT - the Scottish equivalent of stamp duty, which is paid in the rest of the UK - for residential buyers and those buying a second home or buy-to-let property.

If you're buying a property in Scotland, you'll usually have to pay Land and Buildings Transaction Tax (LBTT).

LBTT replaced Stamp Duty Land Tax (SDLT) in Scotland in April 2015, and while the price bands differ, the system works in much the same way.

How much LBTT you have to pay depends on both the purchase price and what you're using the property for.

If you buy a home that you intend to live in as your primary residence for over £145,000, or a buy-to-let property or second home for over £40,000, you'll need to pay LBTT.

Do you need a mortgage for your new property? For impartial advice on the best deal for your individual circumstances, you can call Which? Mortgage Advisers for free on 0808 252 7987

LBTT rates for primary residences

If you buy a home for over £145,000 as a primary residence (ie you'll be living in it for the majority of the time), you'll need to pay LBTT. The amount you have to pay will depend on the overall purchase price.

LBTT is tiered, which means you'll pay different percentage rates on different 'portions' of the property price, as outlined in the table below:

Land and Buildings Transaction Tax rates Portion of property price Rate £0-£145,000 0% £145,001-£250,000 2% £250,001-£325,000 5% £325,001-£750,000 10% £750,001+ 12%

Here's an example of how it works:

Property price: £275,000

£275,000 Portion 1: £0 - £145,000 = 0% tax

£0 - £145,000 = 0% tax Portion 2: £145,000.01 - £250,000 = 2% tax (£2,100)

£145,000.01 - £250,000 = 2% tax (£2,100) Portion 3: £250,000.01 - £275,000 = 5% tax (£1,250)

£250,000.01 - £275,000 = 5% tax (£1,250) Total paid = £278,350 (including £3,350 LBTT)

Find out more: check out the rates in England and Wales with our stamp duty guide

LBTT on buy-to-let and second homes

As of April 2016, new rates of LBTT apply to properties bought as buy-to-let investments, second homes or holiday homes, with an additional 3% applicable on properties costing over £40,000. The rates are detailed in the table below:

Land and Buildings Transaction Tax rates Portion of property price Rate £0-£40,000a 0% £0-£145,000b 3% £145,001-£250,000 5% £250,001-£325,000 8% £325,001-£750,000 13% £750,001+ 15% a If total property price is £40,000 or less

b If total property price is over £40,000

Rates also apply to second homes and holiday homes

So, if you're buying a property for £275,000 as an investment or a second home, it works like this:

Property price: £275,000

£275,000 Portion 1: £0 - £145,000 = 3% tax (£4,350)

£0 - £145,000 = 3% tax (£4,350) Portion 2: £145,000.01 - £250,000 = 5% tax (£5,250)

£145,000.01 - £250,000 = 5% tax (£5,250) Portion 3: £250,000.01 - £275,000 = 8% tax (£2,000)

£250,000.01 - £275,000 = 8% tax (£2,000) Total paid = £286,600 (including £11,600 LBTT)

Find out more: check out how the tiers differ in England and Wales with our guide to buy-to-let stamp duty