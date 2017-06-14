Pension Wise – the help it can give you

Find out what Pension Wise is and how it works, as well as what will and won't be covered in your session.

The government has created more choice for pension income and committed to giving people help in making these complex decisions. This help comes in the form of a pensions guidance session called Pension Wise.

What is Pension Wise?

In 2015, the government introduced greater choice in how you can access your pension savings income and committed to helping people understand their options.

This help comes in the form of Pension Wise, a free, impartial government service offering pension guidance to help you make informed and confident decisions about your future - for more on the pension freedoms.

How does Pension Wise work?

Visit pensionwise.gov.uk for comprehensive guidance, which explains all of the options that are available to you. Alternatively, you can book a Pension Wise appointment: either face-to-face at your local Citizens Advice office, or over the telephone with The Pensions Advisory Service.



Pension Wise will never try to sell you anything - they won’t recommend any products or companies and won’t tell you how to invest your money.

What happens in a Pension Wise appointment

An appointment is a conversation between you and a pension specialist. You’ll talk about the options you have for taking your pension money.



Your appointment will last around 45 to 60 minutes and it will:

explain your pension options

explain how each option is taxed

give you next steps to take

Who can have a Pension Wise appointment?

If you’re 50 or over with a defined contribution (personal or workplace) pension, you can have a free Pension Wise appointment to help you understand how to take your pension money.

How do you book?

You can call or book online for an appointment that is either face to face, or over the phone. For more information, visit pensionwise.gov.uk, or call 0800 138 3944 to book an appointment now.