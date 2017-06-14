State pension age calculator

The age at which you'll qualify for the state pension is increasing. Use our state pension age calculator to work out when you'll become eligible.

Successive governments have increased the age at which we can get our hands on the state pension. The days when women could get it at 60 and men at 65 will soon be a distant memory.

For many of us, the state pension will form the core of our retirement income, so it’s important to be clear exactly when you qualify for it. This section will enable you to work that out, and to consider ways in which you might increase your state pension.

When can I claim the state pension?

You can claim state pension when you reach the state pension age. For men, this is currently 65 and for women it is currently 63, increasing to 65 by November 2018.

From December 2018, the state pension age will rise for both men and women, until it reaches 66 in October 2020 and 67 between 2026 and 2028.

State pension age calculator

To find out exactly when you will qualify for the state pension, you can use our state pension age calculator.

All you’ll need to input is whether you’re a man or woman and your date of birth.

Claiming the state pension

If you live in the UK, you won’t receive your state pension automatically when you reach state pension age. You’ll get a letter four months before you retire, which will detail how you can claim.

There are three ways in which you can claim:

over the phone by calling the state pension claim line (0800 731 7898)

online by registering with Government Gateway via the Department for Work and Pensions website (it takes about seven days for your Government Gateway user ID and activation code to arrive in the post)

by downloading the state pension claim form and sending it to your local pension centre.