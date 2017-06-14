Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Savings booster

By Chiara Cavaglieri

Put us to the test

Our Test Labs compare features and prices on a range of products. Try Which? to unlock our reviews. You'll instantly be able to compare our test scores, so you can make sure you don't get stuck with a Don't Buy.

Sign up nowor login

Savings booster

Use the Which? Savings Booster tool for a quick and easy way to see how much more interest you could be earning on all of your savings accounts.

The Which? Savings Booster allows you to enter up to £100,000. Currently, the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS) offers a safety net for savers of up to £85,000 of an individual's savings with each authorised provider if their bank goes bust.

If you need a hand finding the best savings account for you, or help with any other aspect of your finances, sign up to a £1 trial with Which? and you can speak to a member of our Money Helpline team to get individual guidance. If you're already a Which? member, you can call for free for unlimited guidance on 01992 822848.

 Discover how much extra interest you'd earn by switching provider. This tool covers all types of accounts, with the exception of children's and fixed-rate savings accounts

What are the best savings rates for you?

Use this tool to help you decide.

Start
SHARE THIS PAGE

Which? Limited (registered in England and Wales number 00677665) is an Introducer Appointed Representative of Which? Financial Services Limited (registered in England and Wales number 07239342). Which? Financial Services Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FRN 527029). Which? Mortgage Advisers and Which? Money Compare are trading names of Which? Financial Services Limited. Registered office: 2 Marylebone Road, London NW1 4DF.

Which? works for you © Which? 2017