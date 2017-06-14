Capital gains tax if you own a business
By Ian Robinson
If you are selling a business you own, you may qualify for a special capital gains tax relief called entrepreneurs’ relief.
You can claim entrepreneurs' relief if:
- you are a sole trader or partner selling part or all of your business or its assets, or
- you control at least 5% of a company the shares or assets of which you are selling
- you sell assets from the above businesses within three years of closing down.
The relief effectively reduces the capital gains tax rate to 10% on the first £10m of gains you make over your lifetime from selling such assets. Any gains above this are taxed at 20%. The relief applies if you run a trading business or furnished holiday letting, but not any other property-letting business.
