Reducing your council tax bill

There are many types of people who are eligible for a council tax discount. Read our guide to find out if you're one of them.

Although council tax bills are based on property values, they are sometimes reduced, depending on the circumstances of the person responsible for paying.

The main reasons for a reduction are discounts (single person or second home), council tax benefit and the Reductions for disabilities scheme.

This guide explains who might be eligible for a council tax reduction and how to apply for one.

Find out more: 30 ways to save on tax - reduce your tax bill even further

Council tax: single-person discount

Council tax bills are based on the assumption that two adults occupy the property as their main home. If it's occupied by only one resident, the bill is reduced by a single person's discount of 25%.

Some people are not counted as a second resident, even if they live in the property. You can still get a single person's discount if you share your home with one of the following:

an apprentice studying for a recognised qualification

a young person (under 25) in approved training

a full-time student (attending university or college, or under the age of 20 and studying A levels or their equivalent)

an 18 or 19-year-old in full-time education

a student nurse

resident hospital patients

people living in care homes

people who are severely mentally impaired

people staying in hostels or night shelters

carers (providing at least 35 hours' care a week) if they are not the main resident’s husband, wife or civil partner

prisoners

monks and nuns

members of visiting forces

individuals with diplomatic privileges and immunities.

Find out more: paying council tax - how to change your details

How to apply for a council tax reduction

To apply for a single person’s discount, if you have not been given one and think you are eligible, write to your council when you receive a council tax bill.

It can ask you for supporting evidence and has two months to make a decision.

If you disagree with the council’s verdict, you can appeal to a valuation tribunal. For the address of the tribunal, contact your council or visit the Valuation Tribunal Service website.

Second-home discount

Councils also give discounts for furnished second homes or holiday homes. These vary, depending on the reason you have a second home.

Most holiday-home owners get a 10% discount but some people, such as tenant publicans or members of the clergy who are provided with accommodation as part of their work, qualify for a 50% discount on their second home.

Councils can also give a discount for homes that have been empty and unfurnished for longer than six months. This varies from 50% to 10%, and has recently been reduced by some councils.

Find out more: capital gains tax explained - learn what you need to pay if you sell a second property

Reduction for disabilities scheme

Your council tax bill may be reduced if your home has features that are essential for the wellbeing of a person with a disability who lives there. These may include an additional bathroom or specially adapted kitchen.

Households that are eligible get a one-band reduction in their council tax bill.

To apply for a reduction under the scheme, write to your council and ask for an application form.

Council Tax Reduction for low income earners

If you're on a low income, you may eligible for a council tax reduction of up to 100%. Council Tax Reduction (CTR) is paid as a rebate on your council tax bill. It is designed to help those with low incomes and little savings, who would otherwise be unable to pay council tax.

Each local authority has different criteria for who is eligible to claim Council Tax Reduction. The size of the rebate depends on your income, your savings and whether you live alone or with other adults in the same property.

Second adult rebate

If you're not eligible for Council Tax Reduction, but you do share your home with a second adult who has a low income and is not your spouse or civil partner, you may be able to claim a second adult rebate. If you qualify for Council Tax Reduction and a second adult rebate, your local authority should award you the higher amount.

You can apply for Council Tax Reduction or a second adult rebate online.