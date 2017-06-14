Income tax: how you pay it

Find out who pays income tax via PAYE, who pays via self-assessment and how both of these processes work.

Income tax is paid in two ways: monthly at source via 'pay as you earn' (PAYE), and annually (or bi-annually) after completing a self-assessment tax return.

This guide explains how both of these systems work so you can understand exactly how you pay income tax.

Income tax and PAYE

If you work for an employer or receive income from a pension scheme, tax is usually collected under PAYE and sent directly to HMRC.

The amount deducted depends on the tax code issued by HMRC, which is sent to your employer or pension-scheme administrator. Essentially, the code shows how much income you should receive before tax is charged. For most people, this is their personal allowance.

If you work for more than one employer, you will receive a different code for each one. Pay from your main employer may use up all of your personal allowance, in which case everything you earn from your second will be taxed at basic rate.

Although those who qualify for age-related allowance receive additional income tax-free, the code their (private) pension provider receives may reflect the fact that tax is being collected on their state pension which is paid gross (without tax deducted). The correct tax on this is collected by reducing the tax-free allowance set against the private pension.

Tax that you owe from previous years can be collected via PAYE if you have agreed this with HMRC. In these circumstances, you personal allowance will be reduced and your monthly tax bill increased accordingly.

Income tax and self-assessment

Around 10 million taxpayers complete a self-assessment tax return each year. Many of these are self-employed, but HMRC requires a wide range of individuals to submit an annual tax return, including:

employees or pensioners with an annual income of £100,000 or more

those with pre-tax investment income of £10,000 or more

trustees and representatives of someone who has died

those with untaxed income – from investment, land or property, or from overseas

those who make capital gains above the annual exempt amount (£11,300 for 2017-18 and £11,100 for 2016-17)

those who were required to fill in a tax return last year

pensioners who get reduced age-related allowance.

Paying self-assessment tax

Self-assessment taxpayers are normally required to make two payments in advance to HMRC, based on their total income for the previous year. One instalment is paid at the end of January and the other at the end of July following the end of the tax year. Any under or over-payment is then made in the following January.

You are not required to make these payments on account if the total due in the previous tax year, after tax deducted at source, was £1,000 or less, or if at least 80% of your tax due was deducted at source. You simply make a single payment by 31 January following the end of the tax year.

Alternatively, you can ask HMRC to collect the tax owing via your PAYE code (if you have one), providing the amount outstanding is less than £3,000.