Self-assessment tax

Find out whether or not you need to fill out a self-assessment tax return in 2017-18

While the majority of income tax is collected via PAYE, around 10 million people each year make a self-assessment tax return and pay tax in two large sums, rather than monthly instalments.

This guide explains who needs to pay tax this way and what you need to do.

Who pays self-assessment tax?

Self-assessment is used to collect tax from the self-employed, paying income tax on their profits. It is also used if you’re a business partner or a director of a limited company. You'll also need to fill in a tax return if:

you're an employee or pensioner with an annual income of £100,000 or more

you have a pre-tax investment income of £10,000 or more

you're a 'name' at the Lloyd's of London insurance market

you're a minister of religion

you're a trustee or representative of someone who has died.

You'll usually also be sent a tax return if:

you have untaxed income – from investment, land or property, or from overseas

you make capital gains above the annual exempt amount (£11,300 for 2017-18)

you were required to fill in a tax return last year

you're a pensioner who gets reduced age-related allowance, though you may be sent a special short version that requires fewer details.

PAYE and self-assessment

It is possible to pay tax via PAYE and also complete a self-assessment tax return. This is common if you receive a private pension and also if you receive investment income.

If you are an employee but also self-employed (running a business part-time) you might also be required make a self-assessment tax return. You are expected to show details of your employment, earnings and tax deducted via PAYE.