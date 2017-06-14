Discover who is eligible for child benefit, how it's calculated and how you can claim it.

Child benefit is a payment made to you by the government if you are responsible for a child - and you don't necessarily need to be the child's parent.

Your child needs to be either under 16, or under 20 and in an approved form of education or training (higher-education degrees, for example, are not approved).

It's only possible for one person to claim child benefit for a child. The payments are tax-free if both you and your partner’s income amounts to less than £50,000 a year.

In order to claim child benefit, you will need to fill in a claim form. These are available to download from the HM Revenue & Customs website. You need to send the claim form to the Child Benefit Office, along with your child's birth or adoption certificate.

Child benefit rates

There are two rates of child benefit. You will receive £20.70 a week for your eldest, or only, child, and £13.70 a week for each additional child.

Child benefit rates 2017-18 Children Child benefit (per week) Child benefit (per year) 1 £20.70 £1,076.40 2 £34.40 £1,788.80 3 £48.10 £2,501.20 4 £61.80 £3,213.60 5 £75.50 £3,926.00

Can I claim child benefit if I earn more than £50,000 a year?

If you or your partner has an income over the £50,000 threshold and you accept child benefit, you will be required to pay a tax charge, known as the 'high-income child benefit charge'.

This is based on the income of the highest earner. The tax charge is paid by the higher earner via a self-assessment tax return.

The tax charge amounts to 1% of the child benefit paid for every £100 of income between £50,000 and £60,000 earned.

If either you or your partner earn more than £60,000, this tax will amount to your entire child benefit entitlement. In this case, you are better off declining child benefit in the first place.

How high-income child benefit charge is calculated

If, for example, your income is £56,000 and you have one child, you will be entitled to £20.70 a week, or £1,076.40 a year.

Your income over £50,000 is £6,000.

You will be required to pay tax of 1% for every £100 over £50,000.

£6,000/100 is 60, so you will need to pay 60% of your child benefit back as a tax charge.

£1,076.40 x 60% = £645.84

Your tax charge will therefore be £645.84, leaving you with child benefit of £430.56.

How to increase child benefit payments

There is a way for high earners to keep more of their child benefit. This is because your 'net-adjusted income' is taken into account when calculating how much child benefit must be repaid via the tax charge.

The net-adjusted income is what you have left after other deductions from your salary, such as pension contributions.

Example of net-adjusted salary

Say you have one child and earn £55,000 a year, but you make pension contributions of 3%. Your net-adjusted salary is £53,350 (£55,000 - £1,650).

On a salary of £55,000, you'd pay a tax charge of £533, leaving you with £533 in child benefit.

But with your adjusted salary of £53,350, you'd pay a tax charge of £357.11, leaving you with £708.89.

If you earn more than £50,000, you could therefore consider increasing your pension contributions in order to lower your adjusted net income and increase the amount of child benefit you’re entitled to.

It is also possible to reduce your adjusted net income by making charitable donations through Gift Aid, or by offsetting losses you've made in the stock market.