Intestacy - dying without a will

Find out what happens if you die without having made a will, known as the rules of intestacy.

The division of your estate can become exceptionally complicated and long-winded if you die without making a will. Here, we explore what is likely to happen to your money and belongings if you die intestate.

What is intestacy?

Dying without a will means that you have died intestate. If this occurs, your estate and property will be divided and distributed under the intestacy rules, according to something known as the Administration of Estates Act. This has recently been updated, with new regulations which came into force on 1 October 2014.

The rules are complex, and can change depending on your familial situation when you die.

Dying intestate - where will your estate go?

If you're married or in a civil partnership AND have children

If you're married or are in a civil partnership and have children but haven't written a will, your spouse will receive everything in your estate, including all personal possessions, up to the first £250,000.

Anything above that amount is divided in two - half goes to your children when they reach the age of 18, the other to your spouse.

If you're married or in a civil partnership, with NO children

If you're married or in a civil partnership and have no children, your spouse will receive all personal possessions and the proceeds of your estate.

If you’re an unmarried person and HAVE children

If you're unmarried person and have children, your children will receive the proceeds of your entire estate when they reach the age of 18.

If you're an unmarried person with NO children

If you die intestate with no spouse or civil partner and no children, your entire estate will go to the following relatives, in this order:

Your parents

If your parents are deceased, your estate will go to your siblings

If you have no siblings, your estate will go to your grandparents

If your grandparents are deceased, your estate will go to uncles and aunts

If you have no living relatives and die intestate, your estate will go to the crown.