Wills and probate explained

Find out what probate is, how wills and probate work together and how to administer someone's estate in accordance with their will.

What happens in probate?

Technically speaking, probate is the business of legally verifying someone's will. But over time, the term has also come to be used to describe the process of administering the estate of someone who has died. The executors named in your will have a duty to deal with your affairs and distribute your estate, in accordance with what's in your will.

If you've been appointed as an executor to an estate, you have to apply for a grant of probate from the Probate Registry. This is a legal document that will give you the authority to deal with someone’s property, investments and possessions.

What to do when you apply for grant of probate

In order to obtain the grant of probate, there are a number of tasks you have to carry out. These include:

Obtaining the death certificate

Establishing your authority as the executor of estate

Valuing the person’s estate

Calculating whether or not the estate is liable for inheritance tax

Returning completed probate forms

Attending a Probate Registry interview and swear an executor’s oath

Paying any inheritance that’s due.

Dealing with probate when someone dies intestate

In cases where there is no will, or none that is valid, the deceased is said to have died intestate. This applies in about 25% of cases.

Beneficiaries are identified by the intestacy rules, which provide for a surviving spouse or children to receive a specific share of the estate. If there is no spouse or children, the parents or siblings of the deceased inherit.

The estate is administered by a family member, who applies for Letters of Administration, rather than a Grant of Probate. Once these are obtained, they follow the same process as an executor, gathering in the assets and distributing them.

Need help with probate?

