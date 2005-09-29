Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

September 2005

Water charge grievances

Complaints about the cost of water services in England and Wales have soared by more than 150 per cent in the past 18 months, according to an industry watchdog.

Posted on

Counterfeit goods raid

Forty thousand smuggled cigarettes and other counterfeit goods have been seized after police and customs officers swooped on markets across Manchester.

Posted on

Bogus prize scams

Consumers are losing up to a billion pounds a year to mass-marketing fraudsters whose cons include falsely claiming you've won a prize - but must pay to get it.

Posted on

Crazy frog ringtones

The company behind the Crazy Frog ringtone craze has been rapped by a watchdog after parents complained that children were being tricked into running up huge bills.

Posted on

Car servicing kitemark

A new scheme has been unveiled which aims to protect motorists from dodgy garages and rogue mechanics.

Posted on

Songs on your mobile

Appleand Motorola have announced the world's first mobile phone with iTunes.

Posted on

Spammers convicted

British companies who illegally spam consumers' mobile phones with calls and messages have had their own wake-up call from a landmark case in the Irish courts.

Posted on

‘Cut petrol tax’ call

Two motoring organisations are calling on Gordon Brown to tackle rising oil prices by radically changing the way the government collects tax on petrol.

Posted on

Beetle threat to trees

Gardeners are being asked to look out for a Chinese, tree-destroying beetle after several were found in the UK.

Posted on

Hardy imports

A new study by Gardening Which? has found many exotic plants can weather even a bitingly cold British winter - with the right care.

Posted on
Back to top
Which? works for you © Which? 2017