Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

October 2005

Tighter silent call rules

Companies that consistently plague homeowners with nuisance silent calls are to face fines of up to GPB 50,000 under new plans announced by the government today.

Posted on

Honouring Sheila McKechnie

Top politicians and journalists are backing new awards to highlight the next generation of campaigners who strive to improve the lives of ordinary people in Britain and particularly those denied a voice.

Posted on

TV on demand

A set-top box to be launched next year will be a gateway to thousands of hours of archived TV programmes and films.

Posted on

Protect yourself online

Millions of computer users are at risk of internet fraud because they don't know how to protect themselves online, says a government survey.

Posted on

Drug side effects

A UK-wide pilot scheme allowing people to report suspected medicine side effects directly to the health watchdog has been welcomed by Which?.

Posted on

iPod in court?

Entertainment giant Apple is facing a US lawsuit over alleged problems with the recently launched iPod Nano.

Posted on

Southern water payout

A water company could be facing a multi-million pound payout over irregularities in the handling and reporting of its customer enquiries and complaints.

Posted on

Water shortage warning

Despite the wet weather, water shortages are an 'increasingly serious issue' which can't be solved by building more reservoirs, says a new group set up to protect Britain's dwindling supply.

Posted on

Motorway breakdowns

There were over 90,000 accidents or near misses on motorway hard shoulders last year because drivers still don't know what to do when they break down, according to a new survey.

Posted on

Guide for simple bills

New guidelines have been introduced which aim to make it easier for consumers to understand their household bills.

Posted on
Back to top
Which? works for you © Which? 2017