Tighter silent call rules
Companies that consistently plague homeowners with nuisance silent calls are to face fines of up to GPB 50,000 under new plans announced by the government today.
Top politicians and journalists are backing new awards to highlight the next generation of campaigners who strive to improve the lives of ordinary people in Britain and particularly those denied a voice.
A set-top box to be launched next year will be a gateway to thousands of hours of archived TV programmes and films.
Millions of computer users are at risk of internet fraud because they don't know how to protect themselves online, says a government survey.
A UK-wide pilot scheme allowing people to report suspected medicine side effects directly to the health watchdog has been welcomed by Which?.
Entertainment giant Apple is facing a US lawsuit over alleged problems with the recently launched iPod Nano.
A water company could be facing a multi-million pound payout over irregularities in the handling and reporting of its customer enquiries and complaints.
Despite the wet weather, water shortages are an 'increasingly serious issue' which can't be solved by building more reservoirs, says a new group set up to protect Britain's dwindling supply.
There were over 90,000 accidents or near misses on motorway hard shoulders last year because drivers still don't know what to do when they break down, according to a new survey.
New guidelines have been introduced which aim to make it easier for consumers to understand their household bills.