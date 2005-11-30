Empire have misled consumers… again
A catalogue shopping company exposed by Which? for its misleading mailshots has fallen foul of the advertising watchdog for the fifth time in a year.
A catalogue shopping company exposed by Which? for its misleading mailshots has fallen foul of the advertising watchdog for the fifth time in a year.
Proposals announced today for a national pension saving scheme are a lifeline which could save UK pension provision.
The company behind a scam which lured thousands into calling an expensive phone line has been forced to give legal undertakings to curb its behaviour.
MPs in a select committee have branded the consumer watchdogs Energywatch and Postwatch 'feeble'.
Ofgem has called for an urgent enquiry to investigate allegations that major gas suppliers have been withholding supplies to artificially push up prices.
The portable Nintendo DS has been heralded as the most innovative new product in the Which? Awards 2005.
Entertainment giant Sony is the best audio visual brand of 2005, according to new Which? Awards.
Internet company Metronet has come out on top as the Best Broadband ISP in the inaugural Which? Awards.
BT has launched a new car security system which uses global positioning technology to pinpoint the location of a stolen vehicle to within a few feet.
That's the verdict of new Which? Awards honouring the companies who have produced the best products over the past year.