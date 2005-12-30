Fake DVDs and CDs seized in raids
More than GBP 1.5 million-worth of pirated goods including DVDs and CDs have been seized in a series of raids.
More than GBP 1.5 million-worth of pirated goods including DVDs and CDs have been seized in a series of raids.
Shoppers searching out bargains in the post-Christmas sales should beware certain 'eco-friendly' logos that aren't all they appear, says a new government guide.
Gardeners are unaware of the environmental threat posed by pests and diseases from imported plants, according to the Royal Horticultural Society(RHS).
Measures proposed today to prevent shoppers running up huge bills on high-interest store cards don't go far enough, says Which?.
Thousands of mobile phone users who ran up big bills downloading the Crazy Frog ringtone could be in line for a refund.
ITV has announced it is to axe its News Channel a month early so that staff can have a break over the festive season.
High street chain Comet has admitted giving bogus information to shoppers about the benefits of its high-definition television (HDTV) sets.
Millions of UK shoppers are getting a raw deal because they don't have the same rights as their Continental counterparts, according to Citizens Advice.
British Gashas said it will do its 'very best' to protect vulnerable customers during a series of strikes by its heating engineers.
A website is set to give out tips on getting round companies' automated call centre systems.