December 2005

Fake DVDs and CDs seized in raids

More than GBP 1.5 million-worth of pirated goods including DVDs and CDs have been seized in a series of raids.

New guide to green claims

Shoppers searching out bargains in the post-Christmas sales should beware certain 'eco-friendly' logos that aren't all they appear, says a new government guide.

Pest threat from imported plants

Gardeners are unaware of the environmental threat posed by pests and diseases from imported plants, according to the Royal Horticultural Society(RHS).

Store card changes not enough

Measures proposed today to prevent shoppers running up huge bills on high-interest store cards don't go far enough, says Which?.

Crazy Frog frenzy

Thousands of mobile phone users who ran up big bills downloading the Crazy Frog ringtone could be in line for a refund.

ITV News Channel axed

ITV has announced it is to axe its News Channel a month early so that staff can have a break over the festive season.

Comet backs down

High street chain Comet has admitted giving bogus information to shoppers about the benefits of its high-definition television (HDTV) sets.

Your rights online

Millions of UK shoppers are getting a raw deal because they don't have the same rights as their Continental counterparts, according to Citizens Advice.

British gas strikes

British Gashas said it will do its 'very best' to protect vulnerable customers during a series of strikes by its heating engineers.

How to cheat call centres

A website is set to give out tips on getting round companies' automated call centre systems.

