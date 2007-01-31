Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

January 2007

Record fine for store card insurance breaches

The provider of store cards to some of the UK's biggest retailers has been handed a record fine for failing adequately to protect customers from being sold insurance products they might not need.

Flights back on as BA strike is called off

British Airways is today reinstating flights from Heathrow and Gatwick airports after a planned two-day strike by thousands of its cabin crew was called off.

