ITV and Setanta win FA Cup rights
ITV and Setanta have secured a new £425 million deal to screen FA Cup and England home football internationals.
Drivers are facing a series of registration and licence fee rises.
A much anticipated crackdown on bank charges has been delayed after the government announced an in-depth study into the issue.
Customers making phone calls over the internet cannot always get through to 999 numbers, according to the telecoms regulator.
BAA's ownership of London's main airports was under threat today after the operator was referred for a full-blown competition inquiry.
The BBC has joined forces with Orange, Vodafone and 3 to offer TV and radio shows on 3G mobile phones.
Which? is empowering parents in the fight against junk food with the launch of a new Kids’ Food Campaign Toolkit.
Channel 4 is leading a consortium which plans to launch 10 new digital radio stations, it has been announced.
Hackers stole the bank card details of millions of British and American shoppers in what is thought to be the world's biggest credit card heist, it has been revealed.
Parents whose toddlers rely on bulky medical equipment may soon be able to apply for disabled parking badges.