Health warning over wireless latops
Children should be discouraged from putting their laptops on their lap when using wireless internet connections because of potential health risks, an expert has warned.
Masculine scents are being added to sun creams to encourage men to protect their skin.
A Which? survey has revealed many members remain confused about exactly what equipment you need to watch high definition TV (HDTV).
Final plans for a new service which could revolutionise TV viewing by providing programmes on demand were announced by the BBC Trust today.
Power firm EDF Energy finally joined the price war in the sector today after slashing gas bills for customers by more than 10 per cent.
As it approaches a decade in power the government seems to have forgotten the day to day health care issues affecting everyday lives, Which? says today.
The Office of Fair Trading has recommended that BSkyB's acquisition of a 17.9 per cent stake in rival broadcaster ITV be referred to the Competition Commission.
Ten organisations have joined forces today to write to the government urging it to tighten new advertising rules to ensure children are protected from irresponsible food marketing tricks.
The BBC Trust has approved the launch of a free-to-air satellite service with ITV.
Proposals to make some popular flu remedies prescription-only due to fears they’re being used to make an illegal Class A drug have been attacked by MPs.