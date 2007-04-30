Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

April 2007

Health warning over wireless latops

Children should be discouraged from putting their laptops on their lap when using wireless internet connections because of potential health risks, an expert has warned.

EDF Energy slashes gas bills

Power firm EDF Energy finally joined the price war in the sector today after slashing gas bills for customers by more than 10 per cent.

Posted on

Inquiry recommended into Sky stake in ITV

The Office of Fair Trading has recommended that BSkyB's acquisition of a 17.9 per cent stake in rival broadcaster ITV be referred to the Competition Commission.

Posted on

United front for tougher codes to protect children

Ten organisations have joined forces today to write to the government urging it to tighten new advertising rules to ensure children are protected from irresponsible food marketing tricks.

Posted on
Back to top
Which? works for you © Which? 2017