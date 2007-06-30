Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

June 2007

TV quizzes may have to make charity donation

Broadcasters will be forced to apply for licences to run TV quizzes and donate part of their revenues to charity following new Gambling Commission guidelines.

DVT risk doubles after four hours travel

Travellers who sit still on journeys lasting four hours or more have double the risk of developing potentially deadly blood clots, new research has found.

