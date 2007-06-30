Dust off for sat-nav thieves
Motorists with satellite navigation (sat-nav) systems are to be handed dusters in a bit to thwart the rocketing number of thefts.
Broadcasters will be forced to apply for licences to run TV quizzes and donate part of their revenues to charity following new Gambling Commission guidelines.
Travellers who sit still on journeys lasting four hours or more have double the risk of developing potentially deadly blood clots, new research has found.
Household budgets showed signs of strain today after it emerged Britons saved the smallest slice of their incomes since early 1960.
Householders with a particular type of Tesco kettle have been warned to immediately stop using it amid fears they could be scalded.
None of the 20 television programmes most watched by children will be covered by new rules on junk food advertising, Which? research shows.
Some digital radios will soon allow people to buy copies of songs they've just heard.
Thousands of people are queuing up to be among the first to buy an Apple iPhone when it goes on sale in the US later today.
Vivitar has launched a 6-megapixel digital camera that can take pictures underwater.