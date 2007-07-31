KFC slashes trans fats on UK menus
Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) has slashed the amount of dangerous trans fats in its foods in the UK.
Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) has slashed the amount of dangerous trans fats in its foods in the UK.
Drinkers are being warned a large glass of wine or a pint of beer a day increases the risk of developing bowel cancer by around 10 per cent.
Coffee and exercise may combine to guard against the dangerous effects of too much sun, new research suggests.
A new life insurance product was launched today offering lower premiums to vegetarians.
A barrister has lost his legal bid to gain compensation from a high street bank after it charged him around £2500 in bank fees.
Nearly a quarter of holidaymakers splash out on upgrades so they can brag to their friends, but many tourists still fib about their overseas trips, it was revealed today.
Insurers are expected to have to pay out up to £2.5 billion to cover the huge cost of the floods that have devastated parts of Britain.
Poorer children should be given free healthy meals during the summer holidays to cut rates of childhood obesity, a think-tank said today.
A cruise liner on which it is feared a group of elderly holidaymakers could have contracted Legionnaires' disease is due to dock in Dover on its return to Britain.
Sony PSP owners in the UK and Ireland will soon have the chance to watch Sky programmes on their consoles.