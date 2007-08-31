Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

August 2007

Cheque use falls even further

The use of cheques fell at its fastest rate ever during 2006, with just under half of consumers no longer using them at all.

Car is still transport of choice

The car is still by far the most popular mode of transport for Britons travelling in their own country, Government statistics showed today.

