Britons still ‘love and loathe’ Marmite
Marmite's 'love it or loathe it' status was confirmed when it came both top and bottom of a food magazine poll.
Thousands of tubes of Savlon have been pulled from shop shelves due to alleged contamination by animal rights extremists.
The use of cheques fell at its fastest rate ever during 2006, with just under half of consumers no longer using them at all.
The car is still by far the most popular mode of transport for Britons travelling in their own country, Government statistics showed today.
New cars and hot deals, 31st August 2007
Apple has launched its television show download service in the UK.
Almost half of eye examinations are poor or very poor quality according to the latest undercover research by Which?
A scheme that has succeeded in stamping down on doorstep conmen could be under threat, Which? has learnt.
Homeowners are being urged not to get tricked into paying for unnecessary equipment in the run-up to the switchover to digital television.
Car dealers could be putting customers’ safety at risk by giving them poor quality advice, Which? Online reveals today.