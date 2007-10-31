Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

October 2007

Banks lose card cover appeal

Banks and credit card companies have failed in their bid to deprive British shoppers of valuable protection when they use their credit cards abroad.

Huge rise in complaints about water firms

Almost 241,000 written complaints were made by customers to water and sewerage companies in 2006-07, an increase of nearly 30% compared with the previous year, the Consumer Council for Water announced today.

TV networks launch YouTube rival

Television networks NBC and Fox are set to launch an online video site that hosts programming from various entertainment companies in a bid to seize viewers from Google's YouTube.

