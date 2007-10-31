Students fuel Wikipedia growth
Students returning to school and university are believed to be behind a surge in popularity of the online encyclopaedia Wikipedia.
Banks and credit card companies have failed in their bid to deprive British shoppers of valuable protection when they use their credit cards abroad.
Almost 241,000 written complaints were made by customers to water and sewerage companies in 2006-07, an increase of nearly 30% compared with the previous year, the Consumer Council for Water announced today.
Shoppers in some areas of the UK are being let down by a lack of competition between supermarkets, a major probe released today has found.
A MySpace-style social networking site aimed at the over-50s has been launched today.
Drivers continue to flout the law and use handheld mobile phones while behind the wheel, figures released by a road safety website suggest.
The Post Office has launched a new broadband service aimed at older customers and those who prefer to pay by cash.
Television networks NBC and Fox are set to launch an online video site that hosts programming from various entertainment companies in a bid to seize viewers from Google's YouTube.
If you've got a mortgage, have borrowed money or bought something on credit, check whether you're paying for payment protection insurance (PPI) you don't need, Which? warns today.
The toy industry must ‘redouble its efforts on safety’ following a spate of high profile recalls.