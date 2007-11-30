Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

November 2007

Keeping your mobile number will be easier

New rules will make it easier for consumers to keep their mobile number when they switch providers, the communications watchdog has announced.

Rail fare hikes announced

Rail fares such as season tickets are to rise by an average of 4.8% in the New Year, while cheap day returns and long distance fares will go up by 5.4%.

Asda sells Dom Perignon for £30

A supermarket chain yesterday put a top brand champagne on sale at £50 less than the standard retail price.

