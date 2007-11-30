Keeping your mobile number will be easier
New rules will make it easier for consumers to keep their mobile number when they switch providers, the communications watchdog has announced.
Gardeners are increasingly using living pest controls as an eco-friendly way to care for plants - but some companies in a Gardening Which? test sold duds.
Four out of ten motorists think people should be banned from drinking any alcohol if they plan to drive, a survey showed today.
RS 60 Spyder harks back to 60s racing Porsches
Online family tree researchers will be able to delve 300 years further back into their histories, thanks to a new register of burials in England and Wales.
Rail fares such as season tickets are to rise by an average of 4.8% in the New Year, while cheap day returns and long distance fares will go up by 5.4%.
The averagemortgage arrangement fee has nearly doubled in the past two years, while home loans which charge uncapped fees have soared five-fold in 12 months, new figures show.
Setanta Sports has launched a 24-hour rolling sports news channel.
A supermarket chain yesterday put a top brand champagne on sale at £50 less than the standard retail price.