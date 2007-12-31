Campaign says caravans are greener choice
Caravanning can be a greener way to travel and help cut carbon dioxide emissions, it was claimed today.
Curbs on junk food ads in children's TV will be extended from tomorrow to cover programmes that appeal to kids aged up to 16.
Sunseeking Britons who cannot get away to foreign climes are stocking up on therapy hot lamps to ward off the winter blues.
Scientists are developing a new generation of super efficient household light bulbs which could spell the end of regular bulbs within three years.
Nearly 3,000 patients died in the past three years because of adverse reactions to drugs they thought would make them better, according to new figures.
Advertisers must be cautious about claiming their goods and services are 'free', the industry watchdog has warned.
Nearly 12 million people are set to beat post-Christmas gloom by booking a holiday between now and the end of February, it was revealed today.
Which? is today condemning clinics that put pressure on people to rush into cosmetic surgery through deals such as time-limited discounts.
Boffins at a water company have invented a new device aimed at reducing the millions of litres of water lost through leaking pipes by up to a quarter, it was announced today.
Bad jokes and paper hats are standard in the average Christmas cracker, but one New Zealand woman found a revolting extra in hers - a dead mouse.