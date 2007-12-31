Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

December 2007

Thousands died from reaction to drugs

Nearly 3,000 patients died in the past three years because of adverse reactions to drugs they thought would make them better, according to new figures.

Millions set to book holiday early

Nearly 12 million people are set to beat post-Christmas gloom by booking a holiday between now and the end of February, it was revealed today.

Mouse found in Christmas cracker

Bad jokes and paper hats are standard in the average Christmas cracker, but one New Zealand woman found a revolting extra in hers - a dead mouse.

