Drivers ‘could face health checks every 10 years’
Drivers could face new health tests every 10 years to ensure that they are fit to be behind the wheel, it has been reported.
Drivers could face new health tests every 10 years to ensure that they are fit to be behind the wheel, it has been reported.
A proposed communications database containing details of everybody's phone calls, emails and internet use could be run by a private firm, it is claimed.
New poll shows holidaymakers are getting shoddy insurance advice from travel agents.
Consumers battling the cold and the credit crunch received some mid-winter cheer today as the AA announced the price of petrol has reached a three-year low.
Many thousands of Britons will have received presents in the form of in-car entertainment and sat navs this Christmas.
Zavvi gift cards and vouchers bought before 27 November may be almost worthless - consumers should take action now
A new survey from NS&I shows that many consumers are cutting the cost of New Year. You can save even more with Which?'s money saving tips.
The British high street has been dealt another blow today with fashion retailer USC going into administration, putting 300 jobs at risk.
Argos has reduced the cost of the Bush BD01 Blu-ray player to less than £100
Woolworths will continue its slow demise today with more than 150 branches closing, as the crisis gripping the high street spreads.