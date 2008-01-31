Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

January 2008

EU backs GDA food label scheme

Which? has slammed the European Commission over plans to back a food labelling scheme that we've proven is flawed.

More eBay sellers must offer PayPal

Internet auction site eBay is forcing more of its users to offer PayPal as a payment method when they sell goods online.

Skype comes to the PSP

Sony has released a new upgrade which will allow PSP users to make phone calls using the internet.

