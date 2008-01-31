Hundreds die each year as they won’t buckle-up
Hundreds of people are being killed in road crashes every year because they're not wearing a seat belt.
Electrical chain Currys has announced it’s to stop selling patio heaters.
The banking industry has launched a new website to help reunite people with savings languishing in forgotten accounts.
Unfair overdraft fees are continuing to swell bank coffers by £111 every second – while a High Court test case questions the charges.
Which? has slammed the European Commission over plans to back a food labelling scheme that we've proven is flawed.
Energy companies must be made to take customer complaints more seriously, says a consumer watchdog.
Renault has announced it is extending the length of warranty on its latest Espace MPV and new Laguna.
Internet auction site eBay is forcing more of its users to offer PayPal as a payment method when they sell goods online.
A British Gas television ad has been pulled for containing misleading green energy claims.
Sony has released a new upgrade which will allow PSP users to make phone calls using the internet.