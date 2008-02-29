Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

February 2008

News quiz February

It's been a busy month in the world of consumer news.

Posted on

Record fine for Microsoft

US computer giant Microsoft has been hit with a record £650 million fine by the European Union for fleecing rivals who wanted information to make their software work with Windows.

Back to top
Which? works for you © Which? 2017