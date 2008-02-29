Toys to get new warnings about magnets
New warnings about magnets will be put on toys following a string of recalls in the UK.
New warnings about magnets will be put on toys following a string of recalls in the UK.
Which? has called on the government to deal with the big implications of nanotechnologies without further delay.
Academics in the UK are preparing to teach a 'baby' robot how to talk.
It's been a busy month in the world of consumer news.
There are lots of 57-plate pre-registered cars still around, and with the new 08-plate arriving on 1 March – that’s this Saturday – do not be afraid to haggle on these cars.
Choosing the right make of tyre could be the difference between stopping in the wet or careering into another vehicle, Which? warns today.
Marks & Spencer (M&S) will charge customers 5p for every food carrier bag given out by its stores, it has announced.
TV viewers have hit out at the BBC for showing too much sport.
US computer giant Microsoft has been hit with a record £650 million fine by the European Union for fleecing rivals who wanted information to make their software work with Windows.
Parents hand over an average of nearly £6,000 to help their children get on to the property ladder, research showed today.