Competition watchdog unveils shake-up
The UK's competition watchdog today unveiled a planning shake-up in a bid to boost competition in the £95 billion grocery market.
British Airways is to increase its fuel surcharges with passengers on the most-distant long-haul routes paying £30 more for a return flight.
A record 14,080 adverts drew complaints last year, according to new figures which show objections about environmental claims have doubled.
Office of Fair Trading (OFT) investigators have contacted manufacturers of leading household brands as part of an inquiry into alleged price fixing.
Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) is today slashing its fixed-rate and tracker mortgages by up to 0.3% in a bid to boost its market share.
Savings rates broke through the 7% barrier today with the launch of a new bond from Icelandic bank Icesave.
Holidaymakers can be driven to distraction when trying to hire a car abroad, Which? Holiday says today.
Tesco launched a labelling system today showing the carbon footprint of grocery items.
People in the UK are leaving themselves open to financial hardship in the future because they 'massively' under-estimate how long they will live, a new survey says.
Major supermarket chains have confirmed that they had received visits from the Office of Fair Trading (OFT), which is said to be investigating allegations of price fixing.