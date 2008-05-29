Which? exposes firms using costly helplines
Which? has named companies using expensive helplines that often make money at the expense of consumers.
Which? research published today shows that some sunscreens fail to offer the level of protection claimed on the bottle.
More than 6,000 victims contacted credit information firm Experian last year, compared with 3,500 the year before.
A third of consumers who have taken out payment protection insurance (PPI) in the last five years may never be able to make a claim, Which? warns today.
New rules come into force today to help prevent consumers being ripped off by rogue traders or bullied by high-pressure sales tactics.
Kia has released shots of its latest car due to hit UK showrooms next year.
The decision by Britain’s high street banks to appeal last month’s landmark judgement on unauthorised overdraft fees is ‘kick in the teeth for consumers’, Which? says today.
One in two people are failing to take the most basic precautions to protect themselves from credit card and bank account fraud, Which? Money reveals today.
Telecoms giant Orange is entering the internet radio market by launching its own device.
Volkswagen (VW) has unveiled prices for its new four-door coupé, the Passat CC, which is available to order from Friday.