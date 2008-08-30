Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

August 2008

Shake-up of bookings could spell lower fares

New proposals on air and rail travel to be debated by the European Parliament next week could mean lower prices and increased choice for consumers next summer.

Abbey cuts mortgage rates

Abbey today became the latest lender to announce it was cutting its mortgage rates in a further sign that competition is returning to the market.

New cars and hot deals, 29 August 2008

Five-star safety for Renault Koleos

Four of the five cars crash-tested in the latest Euro NCap assessment scored top marks for adult occupant protection, it was announced this week - including Renault’s new Koleos 4x4.

Asda mobile prices slashed

Asda is set to slash its flat-rate calls from 16p to 8p from September 1, and will lower the price of text messages from 5p to 4p.

