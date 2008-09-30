Gas and electricity profits should be paid back
MLAs in Northern Ireland have said recent gas and electricity price hikes by Northern Ireland Electricity and Phoenix Gas are unfair
This is the new Volkswagen Golf GTI, although VW is calling it a ‘concept’ when it’s unveiled at the Paris Motor Show later this week.
As already reported, the new Renault Mégane makes its debut at the Paris Motor Show next month.
Which? has written to the Financial Services Authority (FSA) calling for an overhaul of the PPI market.
Men will be able to buy Viagra online without having to visit their GP using a new service from Lloydspharmacy and website DrThom.
Many drivers are putting children's lives at risk by ignoring child seat legislation.
At least one in five second-hand mobile devices still contain sensitive or personal information, says a BT and University of Glamorgan study.
Bradford & Bingley is to be nationalised to prevent the bank collapsing. The government will take control of the bank's mortgage and loan business.
Furniture retailer MFI is to continue trading as normal after a management buy-out was agreed. This will protect jobs and customer orders, said MFI.
Environmental campaigners claimed a victory over carmakers, with the news that Euro MPs have rejected car industry pleas for more time to meet tough CO2 targets.