September 2008

MFI saved by buy-out

Furniture retailer MFI is to continue trading as normal after a management buy-out was agreed. This will protect jobs and customer orders, said MFI.

EU upholds tough CO2 targets

Environmental campaigners claimed a victory over carmakers, with the news that Euro MPs have rejected car industry pleas for more time to meet tough CO2 targets.

