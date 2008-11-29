New Mazda3 details
Which? analyses details of Mazda's new 3 hatchback - the old one was a Best Buy. Can the new car measure up; and will it be cheap enough?
Atari severs ties with the law firm it used to hunt file sharers
Ailing sportswear retailer JJB has seen its shares jump by 8% after reports of potential takeover bid from key competitor JD Sports
High street catalogue retailer, Argos, buys Alba and Bush in a £15.25 million cash deal
Researchers from the University of Leeds have developed washing machine technology that may result in quicker, quieter, cheaper and more efficient washing
Porsche is launching a diesel version of the Cayenne in response to legislative changes and increased buyer demand
The Skoda Octavia is about to receive an extensive mid-life refresh, and we have the prices for the new version.
Procter & Gamble has bought a £5m stake in online grocery store Ocado
The FSA warned mortgage lenders today to treat customers in arrears fairly or face action from the regulator.
The UK Apple website currently features a teaser page, promising a ‘special one-day-only Christmas shopping event’ on Friday 28 November.