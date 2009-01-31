Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

January 2009

Tax deadline remains 31 January

As the deadline for submitting self-assessment tax return looms, HMRC confirm that it remains 31 January 2009. Reports of an extension are mistaken.

Target a new car bargain

The economic downturn means many more car buyers will look to the second-hand market this year, says Which? Car – but it’s a great time to buy a new car too.

