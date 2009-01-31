Amazon boasts record Christmas trade
Amazon has had another record Christmas in the UK after getting 1.4million orders on its busiest day in the season.
As the deadline for submitting self-assessment tax return looms, HMRC confirm that it remains 31 January 2009. Reports of an extension are mistaken.
JVC has announced seven new camcorders, featuring two models that feature twin SD slots to increase memory capacity
Nokia has introduced three new mobile phones to its Classic range: the Nokia 6700 Classic, the Nokia 6303 Classic and the Nokia 2700 Classic
Toyota is to issue a worldwide recall of 1.3 million Yaris superminis due to a seatbelt fault – including 45,000 cars in the UK.
December's mortgage approvals up on November but still down on last 6 month average
Zavvi's administrators have closed 15 UK stores, though 48 remain trading.
The Energy Saving Trusts says that EU proposals to change the A to G energy efficiency labels could confuse consumers.
Jessops reported full-year losses of almost £50 million today after the digital camera market saw its first slowdown in "many years".
The economic downturn means many more car buyers will look to the second-hand market this year, says Which? Car – but it’s a great time to buy a new car too.