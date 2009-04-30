Sky box update offers greener standby mode
Sky is upgrading its set top box software so inactive Sky boxes automatically switch to standby during the day.
Sky is upgrading its set top box software so inactive Sky boxes automatically switch to standby during the day.
Which? Computing exposes scandal of DIY Botox kits available to buy online
Samsung has announced the UK launch of the Tocco Lite mobile phone and is promoting it with the emphasis on its social media features.
Government mortgage rescue scheme only helped one family in first few months of this year
Orange and HMV announced plans today for Orange to sell mobile phone handsets and services with a focus on music, gaming and video in HMV high street shops.
Virgin broadband customers will now be entitled to free photographs from photo processing service Snapfish.
Sony has announced the Z5500 TV, the latest Full HD Sony Bravia LCD to feature Motionflow 200Hz technology
The average cost of car insurance went up by almost 11% in 2008, the AA said, and drivers are being warned to expect similar increases this year.
Microsoft has unveiled the beta version of Vine, a location-based social networking app, designed to let you stay in touch with friends and family in the event of an emergency.
Advertising watchdog rules against Swiftcover ad.