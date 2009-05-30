Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

May 2009

TomTom launches XL Live

TomTom has revealed its new sat nav, the TomTom XL Live, with access to live services such as traffic updates and petrol prices.

Sky TV launches live plays on HD TV and on stage

Sky announced the launch of a new show called ‘Sky Arts Theatre Live!’ yesterday. The satellite TV provider will show six plays to a live TV audience in HD from a purpose–built theatre studio starting from 8 July.

Drivers racing to beat sat navs

Two fifths of drivers regularly break the speed limit in a bid to beat the estimated journey times shown on their sat navs, a new survey has revealed.

