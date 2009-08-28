Frankfurt Motor Show 2009: Saab 9-5 breaks cover
Combining classic Saab design with modern cues and high technology, the all-new 9-5 saloon might prove a worthy alternative to premium rivals.
Combining classic Saab design with modern cues and high technology, the all-new 9-5 saloon might prove a worthy alternative to premium rivals.
Budget conscious students favour netbooks over laptops for producing course work
Which? confirms mis-selling by bank advisers appears to be on the increase. Recent cases echo concerns voiced by the Financial Ombudsman Service.
When those over 50 face energy price increases, rich and poor alike cut their consumption – but middle-income households cut back the most, according to figures
Little Chef Popham, which was turned around by chef Heston Blumenthal, has made it into The Good Food Guide 2010.
Child Trust Funds pass an important milestone this as the first children to hold them turn 7. The government will top up over 51,000 CTF accounts by £250.
Having the 'right' gadgets is more important than having the latest clothing
The biggest car brands aren’t always best when it comes to sales and servicing, according to the results of a new Which? survey.
Large jump in numbers choosing variable-rate home deals rather than fixed-rate mortgages, despite expectations that interest rates are set to rise
Test your knowledge of August's news with the Which? consumer news quiz.