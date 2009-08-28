Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

August 2009

Bank advisers warning

Which? confirms mis-selling by bank advisers appears to be on the increase. Recent cases echo concerns voiced by the Financial Ombudsman Service.

Child Trust Fund boost

Child Trust Funds pass an important milestone this as the first children to hold them turn 7. The government will top up over 51,000 CTF accounts by £250.

