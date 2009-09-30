Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

September 2009

O2 loses iPhone exclusive

Vodafone mobile customers will be able to get the Apple's iPhone or iPhone 3GS from early 2010, following Vodafone's announcement of an agreement with Apple.

National upgrade for Freeview digital TV

Viewers of digital TV service Freeview must retune their Freeview equipment from tomorrow if they want to keep getting all their TV channels.

