Don’t forget small print, says Which? Switch
Around half of energy customers don't bother to properly read the terms and conditions of their contracts - making them more likely to miss potential charges.
Around half of energy customers don't bother to properly read the terms and conditions of their contracts - making them more likely to miss potential charges.
Which? looks at a new young driver programme that aims to give 11-16 year olds driving experience before they head out on to the public roads.
Just how much do you remember about the headlines from the past month? Find out with our monthly quiz.
The Vehicle Tax Line, which is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, can now be reached on: 0300 1234 321.
The Law Commission has published proposals that may give some co-habiting couples inheritance rights, should one partner pass away without leaving a will.
The City watchdog must have dedicated representatives on its board, says Labour MP Mark Lazarowicz.
Which? reports on a new survey that suggests many more drivers are considering part-worn or retread tyres - potentially putting safety at risk.
Google has unveiled the operating system Android 2.0, which is the first incarnation to feature Google Maps Navigation that functions as a free sat nav app.
Which? reports on a new study of road deaths, suggesting that men take greater risks after car breakdowns than women.
The Pensions Income Choice Association has published a paper calling for changes in the way new retirees are dealt with by providers.