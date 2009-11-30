Stop unauthorised overdrafts, say consumers
Almost half of current account holders say they would prefer their banks to reject payments that would carry them into unauthorised overdrafts.
Fiat and Alfa Romeo have today announced new Service Plan schemes that allow owners to pay for servicing costs in monthly instalments.
The Motorola Milestone, with 2.0 Android operating system, will go on sale in the UK next week
Friends of the Earth claims that solar panels and wind turbines could become a common fixture on British homes if the government improves its incentive scheme.
Lloyds Banking Group has said that it will ask local courts to dismiss outstanding overdraft charges claims from consumers.
Renault reveals I-Music special edition versions of the Renault Clio, Modus, Grand Modus, Kangoo, Mégane, Scénic and Grand Scénic.
Euro NCAP has announced almost every car tested in the latest November 2009 round of crash tests scored top marks – but there is one big surprise.
The Nokia X6, the first capacitive touchscreen mobile from the Finnish manufacturer, is now available to buy in the UK.
Just how much do you remember about the headlines from the past month? Find out with our monthly quiz.
Renault has revived the famous Gordini name with a new range-topping Twingo Renaultsport model.