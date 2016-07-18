Are glass kettles worth buying?

Kettles with a clear glass body are becoming increasingly common – Lakeland, Morphy Richards, Prestige, Russell Hobbs and Sage have all brought out new glass kettles in the past year.

More elegant than white plastic, and more subtle than a coloured or metal kettle, glass appliances can bring a fresh, modern look to your kitchen.

We’ve put 12 of the latest models through our rigorous test programme to uncover the best glass kettles that are quick to boil, easy to fill and quiet to be around.

Check out our glass kettle reviews to find out which ones are worthy of your cash.

Why buy a glass kettle?

The obvious benefit of a glass kettle is that it’s easy to see how much water is in the kettle.

But not all glass kettles make it as easy as they could. Some glass kettles we’ve tested earned low ratings for ease of seeing the water level, because they don’t have clear markings in cups or millilitres which can help you to figure out what the water level is.

Glass kettles aren’t cheap – all of those we’ve tested cost £35 or more at the time of writing. And our test results show that you’ll need to clean them more regularly than other kettles to keep them in pristine condition. But if you’re happy to do that, a glass kettle can certainly make your kitchen look a little more attractive.

The best glass kettles

Of of the 12 models we’ve just tested, two earned our coveted Best Buy recommendation.

The best glass kettle scored 78% as it’s quick, quiet, and can boil one small cup of water if that’s all you need. Because it’s glass and has easy-to-read markings on it, you can easily see exactly how much water is in it. The limescale filter isn’t great, though – so it’s probably not the best kettle for you if you live in an area with hard water.

The other Best Buy glass kettle is better at keeping limescale out and also boils water quickly. It glows with a pretty blue light when heating, so you can tell at a glance whether it’s switched on. It’s a bit heavier than most kettles, however.

For full details of the Best Buy glass kettles, jump straight to our Best Buy kettles page.

Glass kettles to avoid

Not all glass kettles are as good as these two, and in fact there’s one in particular which you should avoid. It only scored a dismal 42% in our tests and was rated as a Don’t Buy.

It’s slow – it takes three minutes and 40 seconds to boil four cups of water. The speediest kettles can boil the same amount in less than two-and-a-half minutes. Worse, this kettle stays on after it’s already boiled, wasting electricity. It also doesn’t have a proper filter, so if you live in an area with hard water, it’s likely to leave you with limescale in your cup of tea.

Use our list of Don’t Buy kettles to avoid wasting money on a dud like this one.

More on this…