Best chest freezers in Which? reviews

Which? reveals best chest freezers for your food and budget

Want to keep a ton of food on ice? We’ve just tested 14 chest freezers to see whether they freeze fast to lock freshness and nutrients in your food – and we’ve got a Best Buy to recommend.

We’ve reviewed compact chest freezers costing as little as £130 that take up less floor space than a regular under-counter model – right up to giant affairs at £500 plus.

We spend around nine weeks stress-testing each chest freezer in our lab, checking which will keep your food safely preserved until you defrost it and finding the models that won’t make a huge dent on your energy bill.

One chest freezer excels across the board and has earned our coveted Best Buy award. We’ve also uncovered several great value options we think are well worth considering.

Best Buy chest freezers

Chest freezers come in all shapes and sizes – and we’ve tested all kinds. So whether you’re looking for a little extra freezer space to store an excess of everyday groceries, or you like to bulk buy and freeze large loads of fresh food, we’ve just reviewed a model for you.

The best chest freezers keep a stable temperature inside, even as the climate outside ranges from a summer heat wave to a cold winter. They should also freeze fast, to ensure your food is as fresh as possible when it’s defrosted, have a reliable thermostat setting and be able to shield food from the thawing effects of a power cut for several hours.

Our testing has uncovered several models that manage to maintain sub-zero temperatures using a minimal amount of energy, meaning you won’t pay a fortune to keep yours switched on around the clock.

Plan on keeping your chest freezer out of sight? Make sure you find out everything you need to know about the best freezers for your garage before you part with your cash.

Chest freezer features to look out for

Which? appliances expert Jess O’Leary says: ‘When it comes to buying a chest freezer, there aren’t a huge number of optional extras to deliberate over.

‘But to make life easier for yourself, choose a model with a counter-balanced lid that stays open on its own – as you’ll have both hands free to rummage around for the item you’re looking for.

‘And while the hassle-free benefits of a no-frost freezer might appeal, the reality is that very few chest freezers are frost-free. It’s not all bad news, though – as the way these appliances are designed means frost doesn’t tend to build up, so you’ll rarely face the messy and arduous chore of defrosting it.’

Chest freezer reviews

Below is a list of the models we’ve just tested. Click on the individual links to head straight to the in-depth reviews.

