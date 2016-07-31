Best fitted kitchen companies for 2016 revealed by Which? survey

The top kitchen brand scored 88%, while the bottom two scored just 63% and 64%

Our latest survey of fitted kitchen company customers has revealed the best and worst rated kitchen brands out of a range of big-names, including B&Q, Homebase, Ikea and John Lewis.

There’s a full 25% difference between the top and bottom rated brands – the best glided to victory with an impressive 88%, while the worst limped into last place with just 63%.

Best and worst fitted kitchen companies

If you’re considering a new fitted kitchen, you’ll know just how many firms there are, all vying to take your money in return for what they promise will be a new kitchen you’ll be proud to show off.

To help you choose between them all, we surveyed 2,154 Which? members in April and May 2016 who had installed a new fitted kitchen in the last five years, asking them to rate the company they used on crucial factors such as value, quality, customer service and overall satisfaction. We included all the big players: B&Q, Benchmarx, Homebase, Howdens Joinery, Ikea, John Lewis, Magnet, Wickes and Wren Living.

We used the responses to our survey to calculate unique customer scores, reviews and rankings for each of the most popular fitted kitchen brands.

Only two companies this year achieved the maximum of five stars for value for money – most got three, and this included both cheap and more expensive brands.

One kitchen company scored just two stars for customer service, behind many others that earned least four. The bottom two brands, which only had one percentage point between them, gained just two and three stars.

Fitted kitchen installation

Some 43% of people we surveyed had their kitchen installed by the same company they bought it from, so we asked them to rate the firm they used for the quality of the installation service. This year the top kitchen company for installation gained an impressive overall customer score of 84%, while the bottom got just 56%.

We’ve also rated the firms for how straightforward it was to arrange the kitchen installation, speed of the installation, quality and finish, mess during and after the installation, the installer keeping to arranged times and communication during the installation.

The bottom-rated brand picked up just two stars for speed and communication, while the top gained four stars for most areas, and five for arranging the installation and quality and finish.

