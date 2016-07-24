Brexit: 10% of people now more likely to make home improvements

Home improvements can seem more attractive than selling your home Home improvements can seem more attractive than selling your home

Following the Brexit vote, one in 10 homeowners are now more likely to consider home improvements instead of selling, with 12% of homeowners less likely to move in the next three years, according to a survey by Plentific.

Younger people aged 18 to 34 are the most likely to carry out home improvements, with 25% saying they are considering refurbishing instead of relocating.

If you’re considering a ‘wait and see’ approach, our home improvements section has advice on a range of home renovations, from small DIY jobs to bigger projects. It also includes reviews of the best drills, sanders and jigsaws.

Could home improvements increase the value of your home?

A second survey by Plentific found that 35% of homeowners expect to make a profit from decorating, extensions and renovations with a £50,000 investment.

Liz Ransome, Which? home improvements expert, says: ‘If you’re planning on making home improvements to increase the value of your home, think carefully first – not all improvements will boost the price of your house in line with what you’ve spent.

‘Adding more space, say with an extra bedroom or reception room, is likely to add more value to your property than cosmetic changes that will cost a lot of money, such as installing an entirely new bathroom or kitchen. If you’re worried about a current room looking tired, a low-cost spruce up would be more cost-effective.

Whatever you decide to do, speak to an estate agent before you make any improvements to check how much value it could add to your property based on the current market and your area.

Loft conversions and conservatories

A loft conversion or conservatory will add extra space to your home, but they’re not cheap, running into thousands. We’ve spoken to hundreds of homeowners who have added a conservatory or had their loft converted to find out what tricks they’ve used to cut costs.

We’ve also asked industry experts with years of experience in the business, as well as homeowners who’ve had conversions, to share their insider tips and help you avoid common mistakes.

Find out what you can expect to pay in our guide to conservatory prices, and start planning your loft with our guide to loft conversion costs.

Fitted kitchens and bathrooms

If you’ve decided that you’re not moving for quite some time and that you want the kitchen or bathroom of your dreams, our guides to the best kitchen and bathroom brands will help you pick one that’s rated highly by owners.

We’ve asked more than 2,595 kitchen buyers about kitchens from all the big companies including Ikea, John Lewis and Magnet, and found there was a difference of almost 20% between the top and bottom brands.

Find out which kitchen brand came top, and which is down at the bottom, in our guide to the best and worst kitchen brands

We’ve also asked more than 2,000 bathroom owners about the customer service, quality of products and finish and value for money of big bathroom brands, including Homebase, Wickes, Victoria Plumb and Bathstore.

Find out how the major bathroom companies we’re rated in our guide to the best and worst bathroom brands.

