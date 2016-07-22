Dualit to launch new capsule coffee machine

Dualit’s new Classic Capsule Machine is compatible with Nespresso capsules

Dualit has unveiled a new capsule coffee machine that can be programmed to make your desired amount of coffee at the right temperature for you. But will this stylish coffee machine we worth the £249 it’ll set you back?

Dualit claims that the new Classic Capsule Machine, which is compatible with Nespresso coffee capsules, can be programmed to automatically dispense preset drinks to your specifications, as well as the correct espresso (35ml) and lungo (70ml) at the touch of a button.

If you are also a tea drinker, it claims the machine can brew 180ml of tea up to 90% faster than traditional methods, and at the optimum recommended temperature.

But it is pricey, especially considering we’ve found Best Buy capsule coffee machines for as little as £50.

Dualit Classic Capsule Machine

We’ve tested 17 coffee machines that come with the ability to adjust the temperature (a potentially useful feature if you’re a coffee connoisseur), but only two capsule models – the AEG Lavazza Magia and Krups XN700641 Nespresso CitiZ. These both cost around £100, so a lot less than the new Dualit model.

Other features on the Classic Capsule Machine include a 1.2L removable water tank – the bigger the capacity, the more drinks you can make at once – and an adjustable cup shelf to accommodate larger cups and mugs.

Non-slip rubber feet will keep the machine in place, a removable drip tray will be useful for cleaning, and a descale warning light and programme to help you maintain the machine. But all these features can be found on many other machines.

Find out how we’ve rated other Dualit coffee machines that have already been through our rigorous lab tests in our reviews.

Which? coffee machine reviews

We go to great lengths to identify the best coffee machines to suit your preferences, and to do so we’ve made more than 1,700 espressos.

Our coffee tasting expert, a member of the Speciality Coffee Association of Europe, gives his verdict on the taste and appearance of espressos and cappuccinos made by each machine. The models that produce coffee with a golden topping of frothy milk, a rich aroma and a balanced coffee taste are scored more highly.

We also test the temperature of each coffee to ensure it is no cooler than 60oC and no hotter than 88oC. And as well as the coffee itself, our tests cover all aspects of the coffee-making experience, from how well the machine will froth milk to how easy it is to setup and use.

Our reviews include bean-to-cup, ground coffee and capsule machines ranging in price from less than £50 to almost £1,000, so visit our coffee machine reviews now to find the best model for you.

