The Siemens washer-dryer (left) is £615 more than the Beko (right)

We’ve just tested washer-dryers ranging from £369 to nearly £1000. But should you splash out on a pricey Siemens, or is a cheaper Beko just as good?

Washer-dryer models from these brands, plus AEG, Samsung, Siemens and Zanussi, have just been put through our rigorous tests and we’ve found four new Best Buy washer-dryers.

Make sure you don’t buy a dud – check out our Best Buy washer-dryer reviews to find a great machine from a reliable brand.

Cheap v pricey washer dryers

The cheapest washer-dryer we’ve just tested is the Beko WDR7543121W (£369). It has a reasonable washing capacity of 7kg and can dry 5kg of cottons, which is more than many machines. It spins at a healthy 1,400 rpm, it’s A-rated for energy and a cottons wash at 40°C takes 2hrs 46m.

The most expensive washer dryer just tested is the Siemens WD15H520GB (£984), which comes with a faster than average 1,500 rpm spin speed, and satisfactory wash capacity of 7kg, but at 4kg dries 20% less than the Beko. It’s also A-rated for energy and washing a load of cottons is quicker at 2hrs 26m.

It uses air, rather than water, to cool the condenser. This kind of tech helps to save water while you dry.

But the only way to find out which machine is best for washing and drying clothes is to head to our washer dryer reviews where you’ll find the best choice for your budget.

We weigh the clothes to see how well each washer-dryer dries

How we test washer dryers

To find out how well washer-dryers handle stains, we test them with cloths coated in dried blood, grease, oil and ink and wash them in the drum alongside sheets and other items of clothing. We test both cotton and synthetic cloths and we wash both on their 40 degree wash programs.

When testing for drying, we dry cottons and synthetics to two dryness levels and then record how quickly the machines dry the clothes, how accurately the machines dry and how evenly dried the load is. To find out how well each machine dries, we weigh the clothes before and after the program.

Latest washer-dryer reviews

Follow the links below to read the individual reviews of the most recently-tested washer-dryers.

AEG L75670NWD £549

AEG L76684NWD £549

Beko WDA914401W £464

Beko WDIR7543101 £429

Beko WDR7543121W £369

Beko WDX8543130W £400

Samsung WD80J6410AX £649

Siemens WD15H520GB £984

Zanussi ZWD71460NW £400

Zanussi ZWD81660NW £549

