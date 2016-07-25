Is your fixed rate energy tariff ending in July 2016?

Gas and electricity prices have risen slightly since last month – with energy analysts blaming rising wholesale gas prices and the falling value of the pound.

So if your current fixed rate gas and electricity tariff is coming to an end, now is a good time to switch to a new energy deal before prices rise even further.

We’ve rounded up some of the most popular fixed energy deals ending this month in the table below.

If yours is in the list, use our independent energy switching site Which? Switch to compare gas and electricity prices and find the best new deal for you.

Fixed deals ending soon

When fixed energy tariffs end, the majority of energy suppliers will automatically roll your contract over to its ‘standard’ variable tariff – which is usually the most expensive on offer.

But the good news is that switching to a new cheaper deal shouldn’t take you more than 20 minutes.

The Energy Switching Guarantee sets out guidelines for switching. It says that the supplier you are switching towards is responsible for completing the switch within 21 days. Your old energy company will send you a bill no later than six weeks after the switch and refund any money it owes you within two weeks of this final bill.

Not all companies have signed up to this guarantee, and if they haven’t, switching could take anywhere from 14 to 42 days.

Fixed energy deals ending in July 2016 Supplier Tariff Average price of tariff across the UK Standard tariff Average price increase British Gas BG Discount Fix July 2016 £835 £1,044 £209 EDF Energy Blue+Price Promise July 2016 £921 £1,069 £148 First Utility iSave Fixed July 2016 £872 £1,047 £175 M&S Energy M&S Energy Fix & More July 16 £1,087 £1,056 -£31 Npower Fixed Energy July 2016 £1,091 £1,077 -£14 Npower Price Fix July 2016 £906 £1,077 £171 Sainsbury’s Energy Fixed Price July 2016 £887 £1,044 £157 Scottish Power Online Fixed Price Energy July 2016 £901 £1,071 £170 Table notes: Prices are based on a dual fuel tariff, averaged across the UK, for a household with average consumption (using 3,100 kWh of electricity and 12,500 kWh of gas a year), paying by direct debit. Exact prices can vary according to region, usage and payment method. Prices have been rounded up and are correct as of 22 July 2016

Switch without exit fees

Our research shows that the cheapest three tariffs on the market in July had no exit fees, but your current tariff might have them.

If it does, you can avoid paying an exit fee if your tariff is ending in 42-49 days. As energy companies are not allowed to charge exit fees during this period, you can switch to a cheaper tariff without being charged if you time it right.

Cheapest energy deals in July 2016

The top five cheapest energy deals for this month are:

Avro Energy – Simple and Fuel – £758

– Simple and Fuel – GB Energy Supply – Premium Energy Saver – £765

– Premium Energy Saver – Avro Energy – Simple and Save – £766

– Simple and Save – PFP Energy – Together – September 2017 – £771

– Together – September 2017 – iSupplyEnergy – iFix 201708 v2 – £776

Get a personalised estimate of how much you could save by switching to one of these deals by using Which? Switch

The prices shown above are provided by Energylinx, based on the details of a dual fuel medium user using 12,500kWh of gas and 3,100kWh of electricity a year, paying by monthly direct debit and choosing paperless billing. Prices are averaged across all regions and correct as of 20 July 2016.

