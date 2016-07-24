New Best Buy carpet cleaner revealed by Which?

Only one carpet cleaner in our 2016 tests achieved Best Buy status

The latest Which? carpet cleaner tests have uncovered a brand new Best Buy – and a number of average models that aren’t worth spending your money on.

We’ve tested eleven new carpet cleaners ranging in price from £55 to £350 from brands including Bissell, Dirt Devil, Hoover, Oreck, Rug Doctor and Vax.

Only one was good enough at cleaning carpets to be crowned a Which? Best Buy, while others left us underwhelmed – and some left our test carpets in a still-mucky state.

If you’re keen to get your carpets looking sprightly again, choose wisely by picking from our list of Best Buy carpet cleaners.

Good vs bad carpet cleaners

Carpet cleaners work by applying warm water and detergent to carpets, then working it deep into the pile before sucking it, and the dirt, up again.

Sounds simple, but we’ve tested many carpet cleaners that just can’t seem to get it right. In fact, we currently have seven carpet cleaners that are so bad at their main job that we’ve made them Don’t Buys, and several more that get middling scores thanks to their lacklustre cleaning abilities.

A poor carpet cleaner won’t be effective at lifting dirt and grime from your carpets, and will leave them sodden so you’ll be tip-toeing around damp floors for an age after using. What’s more they’ll be a faff to use and awkward to manoeuvre.

But the best carpet cleaner we’ve recently tested – and the five other Best Buys on our site – all did an absolutely outstanding job of scrubbing carpets clean, and are a breeze to use.

Read our carpet cleaner reviews to find out which models to avoid and discover the best carpet cleaner for your budget.

How we test carpet cleaners

To see how well each carpet cleaner extracts dirt, we challenge each one to clean three pieces of dirty carpet. Once cleaned, we use a spectrometer to measure the brightness of each carpet to see how well it’s been cleaned. Uneven results or marks left on the carpet result in a lower score.

We also record how close each carpet cleaner gets to the edge of the room. Some models we’ve tested can’t reach the edges with their brushes, leaving you with a grimy border.

A carpet cleaner with one star for cleaning will leave carpets still visibly dirty, whereas a five star cleaner will leave carpets bright, clean and refreshed.

Latest carpet cleaner reviews

Click on the links below to read the individual reviews of all the most recently-tested carpet cleaners.

Bissell Advanced deep cleaning system 44L68 -£153

Bissell ProHeat 2X Revolution 18588 – £350

Dirt Devil Easy&Lite DDW01-E01 – £55

Dirt Devil Wash and Go DDW02-R01 – £130

Hoover Clean jet Volume CJ925 001 – £95

Oreck Platinum Carpet washer E85-ORZ – £300

Rug Doctor Deep carpet Cleaner 93170 – £300

Vax Dual Power Max W86DDB – £125

Vax Dual Power Pro Advance W85-PL-T – £250

Vax Dual Power Pro W85-PP-T – £170

Vax Rapide Ultra 2 Pet – W89-RU-A – £130

Prices correct as of 15 July 2016.

